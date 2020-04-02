GreenMed (GRMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02591371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00192304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

