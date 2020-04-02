Gregory (Greg) Hooper Buys 41,366 Shares of LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Stock

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) insider Gregory (Greg) Hooper purchased 41,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,312.64 ($10,150.81).

The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 million and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.48. LaserBond Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of A$0.97 ($0.69).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. LaserBond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About LaserBond

Laserbond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components. The company provides drilling tools; and laser cladding, thermal spray, welding, machining, heat treatment, metallurgy laboratory, surface coating, and remanufacturing services.

