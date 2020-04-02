Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Gresham Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GHT stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.53). 22,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,698. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 million and a PE ratio of 42.96. Gresham Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($2.05). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

In other Gresham Technologies news, insider Tom Mullan acquired 8,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,218.90 ($13,442.38).

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.