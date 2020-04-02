Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $42.80 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Grin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $18.07 million and $42.80 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00006997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Hotbit, BitForex and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000855 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 38,142,660 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, KuCoin, Hotbit, Coinall, TradeOgre, Bisq and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

