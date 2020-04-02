Group L. P. Column Acquires 250,984 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 250,984 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,207,575.52. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 364,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,672. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Svennilson Peter raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after purchasing an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 198,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

