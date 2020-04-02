Guardant Health Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guardant Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GH. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $37,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,959 shares of company stock worth $16,504,662. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

