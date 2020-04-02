Guggenheim Upgrades Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) to “Neutral”

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTL. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Shares of CTL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,720,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,328,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. Centurylink has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at $123,802,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,521 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

