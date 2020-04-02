Guider (GDR) Price Down 21% Over Last Week

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $7,318.78 and $139.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.04254613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

