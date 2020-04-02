Gulden Achieves Market Cap of $5.76 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $18,479.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, YoBit and Nocks.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00592822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008119 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 509,055,847 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Nocks. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

