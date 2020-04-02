GXChain Hits Market Cap of $28.36 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. GXChain has a market cap of $28.36 million and $13.68 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00006405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, QBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, Huobi, QBTC, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

