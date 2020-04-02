Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699,487 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 727,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,675 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

