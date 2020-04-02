Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 59 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 59 ($0.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.38 ($2.98).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 72.64 ($0.96) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 82.22 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63). The stock has a market cap of $580.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.75.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hammerson will post 3054.2594228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Metz acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £45,750 ($60,181.53). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £6,995.92 ($9,202.74). Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $12,830,000 over the last quarter.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

