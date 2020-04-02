HashCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $449,909.04 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $449,909.04 and $1,645.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.04407080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036703 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

