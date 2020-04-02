Hastings Group (HSTG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hastings Group (LON: HSTG):

3/30/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/26/2020 – Hastings Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Hastings Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/18/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/9/2020 – Hastings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Hastings Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/18/2020 – Hastings Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 182 ($2.39) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50).

2/7/2020 – Hastings Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

2/3/2020 – Hastings Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – Hastings Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.43) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

