Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 208

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.39) price objective (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.92 ($2.62).

Get Hastings Group alerts:

LON HSTG traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 186.20 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 409,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. Hastings Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.