Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.92 ($2.62).

Shares of Hastings Group stock traded up GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 186.20 ($2.45). The company had a trading volume of 409,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.34. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

