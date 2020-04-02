Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

