Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Investec started coverage on Hays in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hays to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 159.55 ($2.10).

Hays stock traded down GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 94.80 ($1.25). 7,178,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.61. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 92.35 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.45).

Hays (LON:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hays will post 1374.0000714 earnings per share for the current year.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

