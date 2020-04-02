HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HB Fuller stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. HB Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

