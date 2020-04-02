HBZ coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $234,920.02 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $234,920.02 and $19,602.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Bitlish, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ coin is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

