Head to Head Comparison: Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) vs. Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Monroe Capital and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monroe Capital currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.49%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Value Line.

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Monroe Capital pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Value Line has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monroe Capital and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $68.19 million 1.92 $19.21 million $1.42 4.50 Value Line $36.26 million 7.99 $11.15 million N/A N/A

Monroe Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Volatility & Risk

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 28.18% 11.42% 4.39% Value Line 38.17% 29.89% 15.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.