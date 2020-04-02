Head-To-Head Review: LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Total System Services (NASDAQ:TSS)

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and Total System Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -71.96% -167.96% -42.78% Total System Services 15.03% 32.26% 10.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of LYFT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Total System Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Total System Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LYFT and Total System Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $3.62 billion 1.99 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -2.37 Total System Services $4.03 billion 0.00 $576.66 million $4.26 N/A

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than LYFT. LYFT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total System Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LYFT and Total System Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 1 8 32 0 2.76 Total System Services 0 3 4 0 2.57

LYFT presently has a consensus target price of $59.65, suggesting a potential upside of 153.81%. Total System Services has a consensus target price of $129.60, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Total System Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Total System Services is more favorable than LYFT.

Summary

Total System Services beats LYFT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

