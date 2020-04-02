Head to Head Review: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) vs. O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MoSys alerts:

15.0% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -25.58% -35.07% -20.21% O2Micro International -8.27% -7.91% -6.82%

Volatility and Risk

MoSys has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoSys and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $10.09 million 0.21 -$2.58 million N/A N/A O2Micro International $60.93 million 0.53 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -4.24

MoSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than O2Micro International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoSys and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A O2Micro International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

O2Micro International beats MoSys on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.