Head to Head Survey: 89bio (ETNB) versus Its Peers

89bio (NASDAQ: ETNB) is one of 606 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 89bio to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get 89bio alerts:

77.7% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 89bio and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A -$57.42 million -0.98 89bio Competitors $2.14 billion $269.31 million 0.16

89bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 89bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 89bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 1 3 0 2.75 89bio Competitors 6418 17354 33734 1348 2.51

89bio presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.95%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 71.56%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A N/A N/A 89bio Competitors -2,368.13% -217.09% -31.25%

Summary

89bio beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.