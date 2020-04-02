Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.54 Million

Analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post sales of $42.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.18 million and the highest is $43.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $186.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $188.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $225.77 million, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $228.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,194 shares of company stock worth $1,601,290.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $4,119,000. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $102,438,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

