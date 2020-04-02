Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (ETR:HDD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €1.12 ($1.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDD shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €0.76 ($0.88) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €0.95 ($1.10) price objective on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ETR HDD opened at €0.57 ($0.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.04. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a fifty-two week low of €0.48 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of €1.79 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of $159.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

