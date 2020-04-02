Helex 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,268.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Helex has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Helex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00003979 BTC on exchanges. Helex has a market cap of $19,092.82 and $5,268.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.04434981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036616 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About Helex

HLX is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

