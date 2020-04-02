Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) Plans GBX 8 Dividend

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HNE stock traded down GBX 27.75 ($0.37) on Thursday, hitting GBX 990 ($13.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Henderson Eurotrust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.02 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,285.84 ($16.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,089.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,148.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72.

In other Henderson Eurotrust news, insider David Marsh acquired 469 shares of Henderson Eurotrust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £5,848.43 ($7,693.28).

About Henderson Eurotrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

