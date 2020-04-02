Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $242,422.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

