HEROcoin Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $172,902.74 and $2,057.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02603786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00194294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,918,302 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.