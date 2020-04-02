Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $20.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.75 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $92.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $257.73 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $337.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 259,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.