HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bilaxy, Token Store and IDEX. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 57.6% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $58,406.88 and $296.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02600305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00192906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node.

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LBank, Bibox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

