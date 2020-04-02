Heska (HSKA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) recently:

3/31/2020 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Heska had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – Heska was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Heska was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Heska was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

2/26/2020 – Heska was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Heska stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. 75,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,752. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $433.46 million, a PE ratio of -299.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. Research analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Heska by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

