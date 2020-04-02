HEX Trading 14.2% Lower This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $49.08 million and $2.45 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070941 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00343387 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000881 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011369 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009502 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012645 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001756 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 120,324,865,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,679,370,800 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.