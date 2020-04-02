High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PCF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 37,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,276. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

