Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HKMPY traded up $3.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.23. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

