Hill & Smith’s (HILS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HILS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

HILS opened at GBX 937.94 ($12.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,309.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,349.20. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 967 ($12.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The company has a market cap of $759.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

