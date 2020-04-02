Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.91 million, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.