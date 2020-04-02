Hiscox’s (HSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hiscox to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,545 ($20.32) to GBX 1,480 ($19.47) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target (up from GBX 1,229 ($16.17)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,231 ($16.19) to GBX 1,001 ($13.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,295.67 ($17.04).

LON HSX traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 862.80 ($11.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 654 ($8.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,363.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05.

In other Hiscox news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,048 ($13.79) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,929.23). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £15,886 ($20,897.13).

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

