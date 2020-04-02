Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

