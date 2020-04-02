Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BOWL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt raised Hollywood Bowl Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240 ($3.16).

BOWL stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.50 ($1.87). The stock had a trading volume of 183,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.44. The firm has a market cap of $209.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.63. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Mathew Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,772.17). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 68,312 shares of company stock worth $15,330,544.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

