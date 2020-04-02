Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 285 ($3.75). Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240 ($3.16).

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.80) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.44. The company has a market cap of $209.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.26. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns purchased 18,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70). Also, insider Laurence Keen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($30,255.20). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 68,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,544.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

