Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.84.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.31. 6,048,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,548. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

