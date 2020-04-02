Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.77 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $48.66 million and $2.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00082640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00477717 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00109640 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,764,688 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Binance, BiteBTC, COSS, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

