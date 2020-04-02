Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $165,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,859,130. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.