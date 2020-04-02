HSBC Downgrades Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) to Reduce

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Pampa Energia stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $727.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 44.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 32.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

