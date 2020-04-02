Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.68% of Hub Group worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 8,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,744. Hub Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

