HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HubSpot in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software maker will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.68.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

