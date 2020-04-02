Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Cap of $2.42 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. Humanscape has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $311,638.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.