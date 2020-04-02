Huobi Token (HT) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $782.30 million and $196.63 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $3.46 or 0.00050752 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.23 or 0.04701327 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036550 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010714 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,294,793 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

